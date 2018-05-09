Baseball roundup: DHS sweeps Eudora; MCA blanks Harmon; MV tops BV North

De Soto extended its winning streak to nine games after sweeping Eudora, 3-2 and 12-5, in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Wildcats won both games in comeback fashion. In Game 1, the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the third, but De Soto answered with all three of its runs in the fourth. The Cardinals jumped out to a 4-1 lead in Game 2 before the Wildcats rallied to take the lead in the third and never looked back.

Stats were not uploaded on GameChanger for either team as of Wednesday afternoon.

De Soto (15-4) will wrap up the regular season against Spring Hill at 5 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

Maranatha 18, Harmon 0

Logan Gourley struck out four in three perfect innings, and Nate Burdette fanned four in two scoreless frames in relief, as Maranatha shut out Harmon, 18-0.

Drew Utech and Greyson Wiley three RBIs each. Utech led the Eagles with three hits. Brett Perry had two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored a team-high four runs.

Maranatha (12-6) earned a first-round bye in its Class 2-1A regional bracket. The second-seeded Eagles will play the winner of Valley Falls (8-12) and Troy (3-14) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kansas City Christian.

Kansas City Christian (14-4) is the No. 1 seed and also received a first-round bye. The Panthers will take on the winner of Heritage Christian (5-12) and Highland-Doniphan West (5-12) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at KCC.

The regional championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at KC Christian.

Mill Valley 5, Blue Valley North 4

Cole Moore came through with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning of Mill Valley's 5-4 win over Blue Valley North.

The Jaguars took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Mustangs scored all four of their runs in the sixth to surge in front. Mill Valley took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth.

Will Morris, Quinton Hall and Johnathan Contreras all went 2-for-4. Hall, Moore, Jack Correll and Ethan Keopke each had an RBI. Hall also stole two bases.

Nolan Sprague lasted 4.1 innings in the start for the Jaguars. Sprague allowed four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking five. Cole Connor didn't give up a hit after coming on for the final eight outs. Connor struck out two and walked one.

The Jaguars (11-8) will conclude the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they play host to Olathe West.

SM East 4, SM Northwest 3, 9 innings

Nikki Chomyak belted a three-run shot to tie the game in the fourth, but Shawnee Mission Northwest fell short in a 4-3 nine-inning loss to SM East.

Robert Moore ripped an RBI single for the Lancers in the top of the ninth to help SM East clinch the Sunflower League title.

Jacob Ramirez went 2-for-4 for the Cougars and scored on Chomyak's homer.

Josh Flack limited the Lancers to three runs on six hits over six innings. Flack had five strikeouts and didn't allow a walk. George Specht only allowed three hits and an unearned run in three innings of relief. Specht struck out three without allowing a walk.

The Cougars concluded the regular season with a record of 11-9.

Blue Valley 3, St. James 2

Garrett Gasaway gave St. James the lead with a two-run double in the top of the third, but Blue Valley answered with three in the home half of the inning and held on for a 3-2 victory.

Hunter Cashero reached base all three times with a single and two walks.

Casey Worley gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits over five innings. Worley had one strikeout and three walks.

St. James only committed one error, but two runs scored on the miscue.

The Thunder (7-12) will play their final regular season game against BV Northwest at 5 tonight at the Mid America Sports Complex.