Business of the Month: Christian Brothers Automotive

No one wants to think about automotive repair, until they need a trusted mechanic to assess the situation with their vehicle.



Shawnee has several automotive repair shops serving the community with honesty and integrity.

Christian Brothers Automotive, 22240 Midland Drive, is one of them.



Scott and Tammie Green, co-owners of the western Shawnee franchise, are passionate about showing their customers what’s going on with their vehicle, so they can make the best decision based on their individual priorities and budget.

This happens through digital inspections, with pictures of your vehicle that are displayed via a link that is texted or emailed to you. Or, if you are waiting in their lobby, their staff will take you into the bays to see the situation for yourself.

Giving back to the community is also important to the Greens.

Every October, employees volunteer their time and talent to provide free oil changes to single moms, widows and families in need.

Last October, they provided 40 families with free oil changes. Fourteen of those families also received free tires due to safety issues.



“I am the youngest of six children of a single mom,” said Scott Green. “Somehow, mama made it all work. I’m sure people in the community helped her. I want to help single moms in our community.”



With Mother’s Day around the corner, the Greens have decided to offer a FREE oil change to the first 10 moms who book online at cbac.com/shawnee and mention this Shawnee Dispatch article.

The Greens believe that local nonprofits should also share in its success.



During the month of May, if you give $10 cash or check to Moneytalk Financial Foundations, then Christian Brothers Automotive will take $20 off your automotive repair ticket; this applies to anything from an oil change to an engine replacement.



The offer can not be combined with other discounts and is only valid at the Shawnee location. Moneytalk Financial Foundations provides personal financial life skills where students learn how to create a personal budget, manage a bank account, protect their identity, improve their credit score, eliminate debt, purchase a vehicle, rent an apartment and much more.



Your donation will help provide these workshops in local schools and other nonprofits like Single MOM KC, and Lunch & Learn venues for businesses.

