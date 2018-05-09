Archive for Wednesday, May 9, 2018
De Soto boys golf 2nd at BVNW Deer Creek Invitational
May 9, 2018
The De Soto boys golf team placed second at the Blue Valley Northwest Deer Creek Invitational on Tuesday after placing four golfers in the top 15.
Levi Hansen and Denver Morris-Lovell both fired rounds of 82 to finish 11th and 12th, respectively. Drew Hongslo and Spencer Thurlow respectively followed in 13th and 14th with rounds of 83. Hansen and Hongslo had lower scores on the final six holes to win tiebreakers of Morris-Lovell and Hongslo.
Ethan Iddings rounded out the Wildcats who competed with a 25th-place round of 100.
The Wildcats finished one shot back of champion of BV North and one stroke ahead of BV Southwest.
