Girls soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Eudora

Jordan Zade scored twice, and Mackenzie Mohl added another goal in the De Soto girls soccer team's 3-0 win over Eudora on Tuesday.

Taylor Rogers recorded her ninth shutout of the season and her sixth in her last seven games. De Soto pushed its winning streak to seven games.

The Wildcats (13-1-1) will end the regular season against Baldwin at 4 p.m. Friday.

Olathe North 4, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1

Lauren Sanders scored on a header off of a Lizzie White free kick, but Shawnee Mission Northwest couldn't slow down Olathe North in the second half of a 4-1 loss to the Eagles in the Sunflower League playoffs.

The Eagles outscored the Cougars, 3-0, in the second half.

The Cougars will enter regionals with a record of 6-8-2.

Gardner Edgerton 5, Shawnee Mission North 1

Shawnee Mission North dropped its Sunflower League playoff game — falling to Gardner Edgerton, 5-1.

The Indians will take a 2-13-1 record into regionals.

Blue Valley 4, St. James 0

St. James rounded out Eastern Kansas League play with a 4-0 loss to Blue Valley.

The Thunder (4-10-1) will conclude the regular season at 4:30 today at St. Teresa's.