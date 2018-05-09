Old-fashioned marble tournament to take place Saturday morning

Marbles were one of the most popular games in the 1920s and Shawnee Town is taking the fun one step further.

It will host a marble tournament from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St.

Two winners from the tournament will automatically be entered in the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures’ major tournament on June 9.

Marble collector, teacher and author Richard Maxwell will judge.

Tournament sponsor, Moon Marble, will have prizes for the winners.

This event is free. To register, call 913-248-2360.