K-State: Shawnee students recognized
May 9, 2018
Shawnee students awarded scholarships
Kansas State University’s Blue Key Senior Honorary recently named recipients of Blue Key scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.
Two of the recipients are from Shawnee.
Ariana Coker, a freshman in life sciences, gerontology and pre-medicine, was awarded the Robert Lewis Sophomore Leadership Award.
Maridee Weber, a junior in food science, natural resources and environmental sciences, and global food systems leadership, was awarded the Blue Key Study Abroad Scholarship.
Music program honors students at K-State
Several Kansas State University students were named winners or received awards at the recent Music Program Honors Recital and Awards Ceremony.
One of them was from Shawnee.
Clayton Kistner, a junior in secondary education-English, received the Kappa Kappa Psi Stan Finck Memorial Leadership Award.
