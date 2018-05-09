K-State: Shawnee students recognized

Shawnee students awarded scholarships

Kansas State University’s Blue Key Senior Honorary recently named recipients of Blue Key scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.

Two of the recipients are from Shawnee.

Ariana Coker, a freshman in life sciences, gerontology and pre-medicine, was awarded the Robert Lewis Sophomore Leadership Award.

Maridee Weber, a junior in food science, natural resources and environmental sciences, and global food systems leadership, was awarded the Blue Key Study Abroad Scholarship.

Music program honors students at K-State

Several Kansas State University students were named winners or received awards at the recent Music Program Honors Recital and Awards Ceremony.

One of them was from Shawnee.

Clayton Kistner, a junior in secondary education-English, received the Kappa Kappa Psi Stan Finck Memorial Leadership Award.