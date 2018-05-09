Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps BVNW, pushes winning streak to seven

The Mill Valley softball team upended Blue Valley Northwest, 2-0 and 9-4, to sweep a doubleheader from the Huskies on Tuesday.

Lauren Florez got the win in both games. Florez struck out eight and only walked one while throwing a three-hitter in Game 1. The Mill Valley ace held the Huskies to four runs on eight hits in Game 2. Florez had seven more strikeouts to just one walk.

Payton Totzke's two-run single in the second accounted for the only runs in Game 1. Grace Abram led the Jaguars with three hits, and Peyton Moeder, Lilly Blecha and Jess Garcia added two apiece.

Ava Bredwell and Haley Puccio paced the Jaguars by going 4-for-4 at the plate in Game 2. Puccio had an RBI and three runs, while Bredwell scored twice.

Totzke went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run. Grace Lovett also had three hits and scored once.

Florez, Moeder and Garcia all added two hits. Moeder drove in three and scored a run. Garcia and Florez had two RBIs each.

The Jaguars (14-4) extended their winning streak to seven games, and will ended the regular season with a doubleheader against BV North at 4/6 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

Lawrence High 6, Shawnee Mission North 1

Adie Basey went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in Shawnee Mission North's 6-1 loss to Lawrence High.

Hannah Redick, Dallas Drakulich, Jessica Romero and Abby Rankin one hit apiece.

The Indians ended the regular season with a record of 8-12.

Eudora 10, De Soto 1; Eudora 18, De Soto 1

De Soto suffered a sweep at the hands of Eudora — losing Game 1, 10-1, and Game 2, 18-1.

Josie Bedford led the Wildcats with two hits in Game 1. Kelsey Beary had an RBI double in Game 2.

The Wildcats closed the regular season with a record of 3-17.

Blue Valley 15, St. James 0; Blue Valley 14, St. James 0

St. James couldn't keep pace with Blue Valley in a doubleheader — falling 15-0 in Game 1 and 14-0 in Game 2.

Blue Valley's Grace Garcia threw a no-hitter in Game 1. Erin Kelly, Gabby Zeit and Claire Branson each had a hit for the Thunder in Game 2.

The Thunder (0-19) will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Sumner Academy in their regular season finale.