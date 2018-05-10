Baseball roundup: St. James shuts out BVNW; SMN slugs past SMS

Five St. James pitchers combined to throw a shutout in the Thunder's 2-0 win over Blue Valley Northwest on Wednesday.

Lee Hammons, Cory Roshau and Joe Frank each threw a scoreless inning, but the Thunder and Huskies were still tied at 0-0 after three frames.

Blake Ripp kept the Huskies off-balance over the next 3.1 innings. Ripp only allowed three hits, and struck out five without giving up a walk. Max Charlton came to record the final two outs, and only needed two pitches to do so after getting a double play ball to end the game.

J.J. Tylicki put the Thunder on the board with an RBI single in the fourth. Tylicki led the Thunder with two hits. Casey Worley's RBI single pushed the Thunder's lead to 2-0 in the fifth.

The Thunder closed the regular season with a record of 8-12.

Shawnee Mission North 8, SM South 4

Shawnee Mission North won its third straight game after defeating SM South, 8-4.

The Indians jumped out to 7-0 lead with four runs in the first and three in the fourth.

Nathan Marsh only allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits while recording four strikeouts and three walks in 6.1 innings.

Brad Barr got the Indians rolling with a two-run double in the first. Another run scored on an error on the play to put the Indians up 3-0. Barr came into score on an RBI single from Collin Ingram.

Tanner Willmon sparked the Indians in the second with a two-RBI singles. Willmon scored on an RBI single from Alejandro Torres.

Marsh added an RBI single in the third. Barr and Marsh led the Indians with two hits apiece.

The Indians (6-13) will try to push their winning streak to four games when they take on Heritage Christian at 5:30 tonight at 3&2 for their regular season finale.