De Soto girls swim and dive wins Inter-League Conference title

The De Soto girls swim and dive team won the Inter-League Conference championship meet on Thursday after finishing first in all three relays and four individual events.

The Wildcats posted a team score of 550, while Osawatomie/Paola finished second with 402 points.

De Soto opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Nicole Schottler with a time of 2:04.98.

Haley Dalrymple, Sydney Ames, Liz Schottler and Lynlee Hutchison teamed up for a first-place time of 1:51.85 in the 200-freestyle relay.

Kenzie Dalrymple, Hutchison and the Schottler sisters rounded out the meet with a winning time of 4:15.73 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

All three relay teams posted state-qualifying times.

Individual events winners for the Wildcats included Liz Schottler (state consideration time of 2:15.74 in the 200-yard freestyle), Haley Dalrymple (state-qualifying time of 26.35 in the 50-yard freestyle), Nicole Schottler (state consideration time of 6:15.92 in the 500-yard freestyle) and Kenzie Dalrymple (state-qualifying time of 1:07.84 in the 100-yard backstroke).

Two school records were also broken for De Soto between Haley Dalrymple's second-place time of 1:11.83 in the 100-yard butterfly and Wernimont's mark of 1:21.03 to earn runner-up honors in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Class 5-1A state meet on May 18-19 at Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.