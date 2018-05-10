Today's news
De Soto girls swim and dive wins Inter-League Conference title
May 10, 2018
The De Soto girls swim and dive team won the Inter-League Conference championship meet on Thursday after finishing first in all three relays and four individual events.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 550, while Osawatomie/Paola finished second with 402 points.
De Soto opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Nicole Schottler with a time of 2:04.98.
Haley Dalrymple, Sydney Ames, Liz Schottler and Lynlee Hutchison teamed up for a first-place time of 1:51.85 in the 200-freestyle relay.
Kenzie Dalrymple, Hutchison and the Schottler sisters rounded out the meet with a winning time of 4:15.73 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
All three relay teams posted state-qualifying times.
Individual events winners for the Wildcats included Liz Schottler (state consideration time of 2:15.74 in the 200-yard freestyle), Haley Dalrymple (state-qualifying time of 26.35 in the 50-yard freestyle), Nicole Schottler (state consideration time of 6:15.92 in the 500-yard freestyle) and Kenzie Dalrymple (state-qualifying time of 1:07.84 in the 100-yard backstroke).
Two school records were also broken for De Soto between Haley Dalrymple's second-place time of 1:11.83 in the 100-yard butterfly and Wernimont's mark of 1:21.03 to earn runner-up honors in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Next up for the Wildcats is the Class 5-1A state meet on May 18-19 at Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
More like this story
- De Soto girls swim and dive wins Frontier League meet
- Girls swim and dive roundup: MV, DHS, SJA compete at Timberwolf Invitational; Wildcats win at Bonner Springs
- Mill Valley wins Lansing Senior Night Meet; De Soto 3rd, St. James 4th
- Mill Valley girls swim and dive wins Lansing Relays; De Soto finishes 5th
- Swimming roundup: De Soto 3rd, SM North 5th at Lawrence Invitational
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment