Mill Valley boys golf 2nd, St. James 7th at Ironhorse Invitational
May 10, 2018
The Mill Valley and St. James boys golf teams placed second and seventh, respectively, at the Ironhorse Invitational on Wednesday at Ironhorse Golf Club.
Mill Valley's Nick Mason finished third after firing a round of 1-over-par, 73. Mason was three shots back of tournament champion Jake Theiss, of Blue Valley North. BVN's Cameron Rosenburg also carded a round of 73. Rosenburg had a lower score on the final six holes to win a tiebreaker over Mason for second.
Mill Valley's Nick Davie and Jack Matchette rounded out the top 10 with respective rounds of 78 and 79. Kyle Bonnstetter (18th place, round of 82), Tanner Moore (33th, 89) and Blake Aerni (34th, 89) rounded out the golfers in action for the Jaguars.
James VanGilder finished 14th with a round of 80 to pace St. James. Joe Duggan and Frankie Failoni placed 26th and 27th, respectively, after shooting 86. Grant Eaton (31st, 88), Connor Cook (36th, 90) and Jack Duggan (40th, 95) comprised the rest of the St. James squad.
Mill Valley and St. James will both compete at the Class 5A regional at noon Monday at Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg.
