MV boys lacrosse falls to BV West, 8-5, in first round of LAKC playoffs

The Mill Valley boys lacrosse team was locked in defensively for most of its first-round playoff matchup against Blue Valley West on Wednesday, and that helped the Jaguars in blue and white lead the Jaguars in the red and black for most of the first half.

The defensive effort still kept Mill Valley in it until the final minutes, but not being able to execute on the offensive end came back to bite Adam Woodward's squad in an 8-5 loss to BV West. Mill Valley owned a 5-3 lead with 1:59 to play in the first half, but wasn't able to score the rest of the way.

"I think we may have forced a few too many things. We forced some bad shot opportunities or some bad passes — either we sailed them or we didn't handle them," Woodward said. "There were a few times where we actually caught the pass and we should have finished and scored and either bobbled it or sailed the shot. The same thing actually happened in the first half. We just didn't have as many. More of them went in than not.

"We had more than double the shots that they had on cage and couldn't connect. Their goalie is a good goalie. He made some clutch saves and a few times we gave him some saves that we probably should have buried, but that's how it goes."

Seth Hobson and Jake Fiscella scored two goals apiece, Kam Lovett put one in the back of the cage to give Mill Valley the lead going into the break. Blue Valley West scored twice in the third quarter to even it up at 5-5 heading into the fourth.

Mill Valley maintained possession for the majority of the first four minutes of the fourth, but BV West took advantage of a turnover to take the lead with 8:01 remaining. Blue Valley West added another goal just 23 seconds later, and put the icing on the cake with a final goal with 1:37 to play.

"The first half we did OK. There were a few breakdowns, which are something that's going to happen pretty much anytime," Woodward said. "Someone is going to get out of position at some point. We definitely had some struggles in the second half more in transition where were weren't able to get back in the hole in time versus a full 6-on-6. It's a building thing."

After the postgame huddle, Woodward pulled the seniors aside to say a few more words to them. After not having any seniors last year on the varsity team, Dawson Davis, Paul Giefer, Zac Janssen, Preston Cole, Camden Commerford, Grant Everhart, Luke Guilford, Sammy Rebeck, Ben Caulson, Matthew Rutledge and Cameron Kremer helped Mill Valley to a 7-7 record this spring — which was a four-win improvement from last year.

"I think we did a good job of winning some games that we weren't able to win last year. A few of those were close games, but we were able to come out on top," Woodward said. "More than anything, it's just about executing. When we can't get certain things to click right, the other team can capitalize and that's unfortunately what happened in the second half of this game. We just couldn't get anything going."

With the win over Mill Valley, BV West advanced to the second round to take on third-seeded Blue Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at BV Southwest.