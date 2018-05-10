SMNW softball falls to Gardner Edgerton in regular season finale

Shawnee Mission Northwest's softball team suffered a 5-0 loss to Gardner Edgerton to end the regular season on Wednesday.

Lauren Wolfe went 2-for-3 to lead the Cougars.

Only one of the five runs allowed by Megan Formwalt was earned since the Cougars committed four errors. Formwalt struck out six and walked two while going the distance in the circle.

The Cougars will enter regionals with a record of 11-9.