2 Germans Killed While Cycling in Kansas Identified

GALENA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two German citizens killed this week when they were hit by a vehicle while riding bicycles in southeast Kansas.

The patrol said Thursday a minivan driven by a 23-year-old Shawnee woman struck the cyclists from behind while they were traveling west on Route 66 near Galena, Kan.

The two men who died were 74-year-old Harry Jung, of Steinfurth, Germany, and 71-year-old Heinz Gerd Buchel, of Bad Nauheim. The men died at the scene.

Trooper Rick Wingate said the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Investigators also don't know yet why the two men were in the U.S.

The Joplin Globe reports the patrol has said the men were following cycling laws when they were hit.