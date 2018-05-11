Baseball roundup: DHS coach Joel Thaemert gets win No. 300; SMN upends Heritage Christian; MV ousts Olathe West

De Soto coach Joel Thaemert picked up his 300th career win, as the Wildcats earned a 9-4 victory over Spring Hill on Thursday to clinch a share of the Frontier League title.

Zach Millman only allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings of work. Millman struck out four and walked three.

Connor Strouse, Bryce Mohl and Anthony Slaughter combined for seven hits from the top three spots in the order. Slaughter led the Wildcats with three hits, while Strouse and Mohl had two base knocks. Mohl led De Soto with two RBIs.

The Wildcats (16-4) closed the regular season on an 11-game winning streak.

Shawnee Mission North 13, Heritage Christian 6

Edgar Flores hit a three-run home run to highlight Shawnee Mission North's 13-6 win over Heritage Christian.

Flores also walked twice and scored three times.

Adrian Garcia, Lucas Wilson, Alejandro Torres and Max Getzlow collected two hits apiece for the Indians. Tanner Willmon and Brad Barr each had two RBIs.

The Indians stole 11 bases — including two apiece by Flores, Garcia, Getzlow and Torres.

Stephen Keech got the win on the mound after striking out eight without giving up a walk in 6.1 innings. Keech scattered seven hits, and three of the six runs he allowed were earned.

The Indians (7-13) pushed their winning streak to four games going into regionals.

Mill Valley 4, Olathe West 2

Connor Nekola limited Olathe West to one run on two hits over four innings to lead Mill Valley to a 4-2 win over Olathe West on his senior night.

Nekola recorded three strikeouts and allowed one walk. Quinton Hall held the Owls to one run over the next two innings before Ethan Keopke tossed a scoreless seventh for the save.

Keopke led the Jaguars with two doubles and an RBI. Isaac Ammann paced the Jaguars with three hits.

The Jaguars (12-8) are riding a four-game winning streak going into the regional tournament.

A full recap of the Jaguars' win over the Owls will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com