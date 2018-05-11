City of Shawnee is ‘open for solar business’ says national program

The city of Shawnee was recently recognized as a bronze designee in the SolSmart program, which provides no-cost technical assistance to help communities make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar.

It is one of national 200 designees.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office and led by The Solar Foundation and the International City/County Management Association, SolSmart launched two years ago.

Local governments that meet objective criteria are designated SolSmart Gold, Silver, or Bronze, a signal that the community is “open for solar business.”

The designation allows cities and counties to be resilient, more competitive, and well-positioned to attract new jobs and economic growth.