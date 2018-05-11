De Soto boys track and field wins Frontier League title; Heer breaks own DHS school record in girls shot put

The De Soto boys track and field team won the Frontier League meet on Thursday.

The Wildcats posted a team score of 134 to edge Paola by 19 points for the team title.

De Soto won the 4x100 and 4x800-meter relays with respective times of 43.22 and 8:27.49. The Wildcats had three individual event champions in Exavier Jackson (22.75 in the 200 meters), Sam Hubert (10:07.59 in the 1,600 meters) and Zach Titus (52 feet, 5.5 inches in the shot put).

Jackson added second-place finishes in the 100 meters with a time of 11.21 and the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 9 inches. Connor Flynn was also the runner-up in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet and triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 7 inches.

Hubert (4:36.29 in the 1,600 meters), Graham Hudelson (50.63 in the 400 meters) and Trevor Watts (22.82 in the 200 meters) chipped in second-place performances. Brayden Brummer rounded out the Wildcats' top-three finishers with a third-place time of 11.30 in the 100 meters.

De Soto finished fourth in the girls team standings with 81.5 points. Paola won the Frontier League girls title with 188.5 points.

Kelsey Heer broke her own De Soto school record in the discus with a first-place throw of 135 feet, 9 inches. Emily Fuhr followed in second with a throw of 123 feet, 11 inches.

Fuhr also garnered gold after with the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 2.5 inches. Heer took third with a mark of 37 feet, 3.5 inches.

Gabby Collins clocked in with a second-place time of 1:01.06 in the 400 meters to help pace the Wildcats on track. De Soto's 4x800-meter relay team also placed second with a time of 10:10.73. LaMyah Ricks chipped in a third-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:33.04.

De Soto will compete next at the Class 5A regional meet on May 18 at Shawnee Heights.