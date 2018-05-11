Today's news
Girls soccer roundup: MV shuts out BVN; MCA falls to Sumner; SJA edged by St. Teresa’s
May 11, 2018
The Mill Valley girls soccer team shut out Blue Valley North, 4-0, on Thursday to end the regular season with three consecutive wins.
Peyton Wagoner, Adde Hinkle, Emerson Kaiser and Ella Shurley scored a goal apiece, while Bailey Heffernon notched the shutout on senior night.
The Jaguars own a record of 12-3 going into regionals.
Sumner 3, Maranatha 2
Gina Favero and Elizabeth Goodman scored for Maranatha, but the Eagles came up short against Sumner in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
The Eagles (9-4-1) will end the regular season at 4:30 today at Heritage Christian.
St. Teresa's 3, St. James 2
St. James closed its season with a 3-2 loss to St. Teresa's on Wednesday.
The Thunder will take a record of 4-11-1 into regionals.
