Girls soccer roundup: MV shuts out BVN; MCA falls to Sumner; SJA edged by St. Teresa’s

The Mill Valley girls soccer team shut out Blue Valley North, 4-0, on Thursday to end the regular season with three consecutive wins.

Peyton Wagoner, Adde Hinkle, Emerson Kaiser and Ella Shurley scored a goal apiece, while Bailey Heffernon notched the shutout on senior night.

The Jaguars own a record of 12-3 going into regionals.

A full recap of the Jaguars' win over the Mustangs will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

Sumner 3, Maranatha 2

Gina Favero and Elizabeth Goodman scored for Maranatha, but the Eagles came up short against Sumner in a 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The Eagles (9-4-1) will end the regular season at 4:30 today at Heritage Christian.

St. Teresa's 3, St. James 2

St. James closed its season with a 3-2 loss to St. Teresa's on Wednesday.

The Thunder will take a record of 4-11-1 into regionals.