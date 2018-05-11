Mill Valley softball sweeps Blue Valley North

The Mill Valley softball team pushed its winning streak to nine games after sweeping Blue Valley North, 18-2 and 12-5, on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

Grace Abram and Lauren Florez homered in Game 1 to set the tone for the Jaguars. Florez hit a solo shot in the first inning, and Abram added a two-run blast in the third. Abram went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Florez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Lilly Blecha drove in four runs to lead the Jaguars. Blecha had three hits and three RBIs. Peyton Moeder, Jess Garcia and Payton Totzke collected two hits each. Moeder scored three runs and led the Jaguars with two stolen bases. Totzke scored twice and had an RBI, while Garcia drove in two and added a run. Grace Lovett chipped in two RBIs.

Six Jaguars had multi-hit games in the nightcap of the doubleheader. Moeder collected a team-high four hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot. Garcia and Florez added three hits and two runs apiece. Garcia led the Jaguars with three RBIs, and Florez drove in two runs.

Abram, Haley Puccio and Blecha chipped in two base knocks each. Abram and Puccio had two RBIs, and Blecha scored twice and drove in a run. Ava Bredwell and Lovett both had a hit and an RBI.

The Jaguars ended the regular season with a record of 16-4.