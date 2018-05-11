Pittsburg State: Several Shawnee students set to graduate

Approximately 1,200 students are expected to participate in Pittsburg State University’s spring commencement exercises this weekend.

The Shawnee graduates are: Courtnie Adam, Allison Kamryn Audley, Jocelyn Barrios, Trevor Donovan, Carly Eaton, Abigail N Ford, Matthew R. Frazee,, Mikayla M. Hackett, Jared A. Jennings, Blair Jens Jorgensen, Delaney Cristine Mirocke, Hunter M. Moravac, Megan E. Schmidt, Calvin G. Vandegrift, William D. Watkins, Jason R. Younger and Jamie Renae Zarda.