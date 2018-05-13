Mill Valley baseball ousts Olathe West, 4-2, on senior night

With four straight wins to end the regular season, the Mill Valley baseball teams feels like it's playing some of its best ball heading into regionals.

The Jaguars' winning streak hit four games on Thursday after their 4-2 victory over Olathe West on senior night for Connor Nekola, Will Morris, Dylan Van Dyke, Cole Abram, Jack Correll, Andrew Sumner and Brayden Carr.

"It's great," Mill Valley coach Jeff Strickland said. "You've got seven kids that play with a lot of heart, provide leadership and make this program successful. I feel really good for them heading into regionals."

The Owls struck first with one run on two hits in the top of the second, but Nekola found his groove on the mound after that. After Nick Garvey led off the second with a single and Jon Jenkins drove him in with an RBI double, Nekola retired nine straight to end his outing. The hits by Garvey and Jenkins were all the Owls mustered against the Mill Valley senior in four innings.

"I got my touch on my fastball and figured that out after that inning," Nekola, who had three strikeouts to just one walk, said. "I kept it low in the zone and let my off-speed work. My change-up today was as good as it's been all year, so that helped a lot."

The 1-0 lead for the Owls didn't last long, as the Jaguars scored all four of their runs in the home half of the second. Ethan Keopke highlighted the Jaguars' four-run second with an RBI double that tied it up at 1-1. It was the first of two doubles for Keopke.

"I felt good," Keopke said. "They were probably the best swings I've had all year."

The Jaguars scored two runs on two Olathe West errors in the second, and added another on a fielder's choice. The Owls threatened in the top of the sixth, but Quinton Hall was able to get out of the jam after hitting a batter with the bases loaded. Hall struck out two, walked two and hit two batters in two innings of work.

Hall got the hold to set up a save situation for Keopke. The Owls put two on with one out after singles by Connor Delong and William Ponce, but Alex Birge lined into a double play to Carr at short to end the game. The Jaguars turned two inning-ending double plays.

While the Jaguar seniors were happy to celebrate their final regular season game with a win, their success at Mill Valley hasn't just been limited to the baseball field. Nekola and Van Dyke are both graduating with 4.0 grade-point averages.

"I focus on grades first before sports because I feel like school will take me a lot further than some sports will, but that's different for other people," Nekola, who will be a pre-med major at Kansas State, said. "I don't know, but that's just how I focus."

Nekola and the Jaguars (12-8) will take on Turner (8-12) at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West. The other regional semifinal will pit De Soto (16-4) against Wyandotte (3-12) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West. The winners of each game will meet in the championship game on Tuesday.

"We're really feeling confident. This has been a team that has kind of had some peaks and valleys this year," Strickland said. "It's kind of an inexperienced team, but what is impressive about this group is no matter the outcome of the game the day before, these dudes have come to practice ready to work. It's just a fantastic group."

OW 010 001 0 — 2 4 3

MV 040 000 0 — 4 8 1

W — Connor Nekola. L — William Hann. SV — Ethan Keopke.

2B — Ethan Keopke (2), MV; Jon Jenkins, OW.