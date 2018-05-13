Mill Valley girls soccer shuts out Blue Valley North, 4-0, on senior night

Mill Valley senior Adde Hinkle didn't need to be reminded of the Jaguars' 2017 matchup against the Blue Valley North girls soccer team as she took the pitch against the Mustangs on Thursday.

The Jaguars surged out to a three-goal halftime in the regular season finale against BV North, but after being in the same situation last year and losing in double overtime, Hinkle and fellow seniors Payge Bush, Madison Irish, Cori Carver, Gracie Eckardt, Bailey Heffernon and Emily Munyer were determined to not let history repeat itself.

Mill Valley took care of business on senior night with a convincing 4-0 shutout of the Mustangs.

"It was so exciting, but it was sad, too, because I don't plan on playing soccer after high school," Hinkle said. "And I was ready to play. I didn't want to lose — especially since last year when we played this team, at halftime we were up 3-0 like this year and we ended up losing 4-3. We didn't want that to happen again."

While the seniors have guided the Jaguars to a 12-3 record going into regionals, Mill Valley coach Arlan Vomhof has been proud of their impact on the school off the field as well. Eckardt set the tone for the Jaguars in a literal since, as she sang the national sang anthem before the game.

"They are a very smart group of seniors. They all have extremely great attitudes," Vomhof said. "There has never been a down time this season. No one has gotten on anybody about anything. They're good leaders and they're good girls all around."

Chemistry hasn't been much of an issue for the Jaguars this season. Despite losing two standout seniors from last year in Central Missouri midfielder Haley Freeman and Oklahoma defender Kacie Kinley, the Jaguars have reloaded with a talented cast of newcomers. Freshman Peyton Wagoner has been plugged in up top and made an immediate impact. After recording hat tricks in wins over St. James and Lansing, Wagoner put the Jaguars on the board in the eighth minute.

"She's got speed. She's a great kid," said Vomhof of Wagoner. "She came in with a good base, but she's learned a lot this season. She's just had a really good freshman year and she's got a great group of girls around her to help her be successful."

The Jaguars kept the pressure on in the early going to go up 2-0 less than 10 minutes in. Sophomore Emerson Kaiser crossed a ball into the box that Hinkle headed in just inside the far post to get a goal on senior night.

"Emerson usually always gets the ball and she's able to cross it in, so I figured I should try and be there," Hinkle said. "There was one earlier in the game, but I was a little too short for that one. This time I was able to connect, so it was good."

Kaiser continued to spark the Jaguars when she scored on a strike from 30 yards out in the 20th minute to make it 3-0. The Jaguars' lone goal in the second half also came on a long distance shot, when junior Ella Shurley blasted one into the upper 90.

"Our program has never been one where we focus on one person to score. Everyone shares the wealth. Anybody can score," Vomhof said. "Anytime we do shooting, everyone is doing it. Anytime we're working on corner kicks, everyone is doing it. We try and making it well-rounded. People have their places where we want them to play, but we know they can play two or three other spots if we need it."

The three goals in the first half ended up being plenty this time around for the Jaguars. The Mustangs had a shot go off the crossbar in the third minute, but the Mill Valley back line stood strong in front of Heffernon the rest of the way.

"We've been really solid this year with our back four. Those girls work harder than any back line that I've ever played behind," Heffernon said. "They bust their butts every single game and they do it and don't get a whole lot of recognition. They've been so important to us doing well this season."

After being sidelined last year with an ACL tear, Heffernon has split time in goal this season with junior Gracie Goetsch. The combination of Heffernon and Goetsch have held opponents to one or no goals in 13 of the Jaguars' 15 games.

"I played with her (Goetsch) my sophomore year, then she played last year and now we get to play together — which is really fun because she's a really hard worker," Heffernon said. "It's fun to train with somebody that has that level of intensity every day in practice. We get to encourage each other and play off of each other. It's a unique situation, but it's one that I know I'm really going to cherish."

Heffernon has high hopes for a long postseason run, as the Jaguars are set to play host to St. James at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the regional semifinals. Along with wanting to come back strong in her senior season, Heffernon had the motivation during her recovery to prove why she committed to Iowa State.

"Going through an ACL (tear rehabilitation), you get to the point where it's kind of like, 'Is this ever going to end?'" Heffernon said. "So getting an offer and committing right in the middle of that really put me on a path work really, really hard in my rehab because I had a goal to work towards."

While Mill Valley upended St. James, 6-1, in the regular season, the Jaguars aren't taking the Thunder lightly.

"We're feeling pretty good with a record of 12-3. We've been playing really well," Hinkle said. "We need to start connecting passes and really get focused on taking it one game at a time because once you lose, you're out. We're ready. We're excited."