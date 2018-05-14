Maranatha’s Aaron Bowlin/Daniel Siemers win 3-2-1A boys tennis state doubles crown

The Maranatha Christian Academy doubles team of Aaron Bowlin and Daniel Siemers finished the season with a record of 21-0 after winning the Class 3-2-1A state title on Saturday at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.

Bowlin and Siemers scored 15 of the Eagles' 17 points to help Maranatha to seventh place. Kansas City Christian won the tournament with 32 points to edge Claflin-Central Plains by one tally.

Maranatha's No. 1 doubles team didn't allow any of their four opponents to win more than three games in a set. After receiving a first-round bye, Siemers and Bowlin started off their state title run with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ellsworth's Alex Maxwell and Dalton Zelenka. The toughest test for Siemers and Bowlin came in the quarterfinals, where they still earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Hesston's Jorge Morales and Jeb Carlson.

The path to Bowlin and Siemers' double title ended with both of Claflin-Central Plains' doubles teams.

In the semifinals, Bowlin and Siemers upended Kade Beck and Brett Liebl, 6-2, 6-3. The Eagles then took down Paxton Hammeke and Devin Ryan, 6-2, 6-1, in the championship match.

The Eagles' No. 2 doubles team of Roland Hou and Zak Oster posted a record of 2-2. Hou and Oster defeated Meade's Jonathan Unruh and Kamrin Jones in the first round before falling to Wichita Independent's Gabe Carnley and Pryce Bhula in the second. Both of Oster and Hou's matches on the back side were decided by the score of 9-5. Oster and Hou topped Ellsworth's Branden Kerr and Daden Whetzel before closing the tournament with a loss to Hesston's Daniel Casimir and Isaac Decker.

Will Knight and Braden Lockwood represented the Eagles in the doubles bracket. Knight lost to Claflin-Central Plains' J.J. Heredia, 6-4, 6-1, before falling to Haven's Luke Wells, 9-2. Lockwood lost in a tiebreaker in the first round against Claflin-Central Plains' Lawson Oeser, and lost to Conway Springs' Luke Bellar, 9-1, on the back side.