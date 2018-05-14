Mill Valley sweeps EKL track and field titles; SJA girls 4th, boys 7th

STILWELL — The Mill Valley track and field teams only had one event champion at the Eastern Kansas League meet on Friday, but individual performances weren't what the Jaguars had their minds on over the course of the meet.

The Jaguars racked up by points in the girls and boys team standings with their depth and versatility to get the only two first-place finishes they were concerned about. The Mill Valley girls won their 18th consecutive league title — two in the EKL and 16 in the Kaw Valley League. The Jaguar boys made it a clean sweep after edging Blue Valley for first by 0.5 points.

"It's great. I've only been here for three, but it feels like so many years that I've been here," Mill Valley junior Erin Miller said. "I just love it."

The trio of Miller, Lydia McDaneld and Evan Zars did their fair share of damage on the track and in the field events, as they combined for 10 top-five finishes.

McDaneld was the runner-up in the long and triple jump with respective marks of 17 feet, 9 inches and 35 feet, 4.25 inches. Zars finished second in the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 11 inches; placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.98 and tied for third in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet. Miller finished third in the 100 hurdles after clocking in at 17.31, took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 1.5 inches and tied for fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet. Last but not least, Zars and McDaneld teamed up with Molly Haymaker and Molly Ricker on the Jaguars' 4x400 relay team, which finished fourth with a time of 4:12.87.

"It's really cool being a multi-athlete along with other people because we all get the same opportunities and we push each other," McDaneld said. "We have a little family inside of our track family."

Prior to this season, Zars had competed on the 4x4 and in the 300 hurdles, but she decided to add the high jump and discus to her repertoire in her senior campaign. The St. Louis women's basketball commit was less than two inches away from winning the discus.

"This is my fourth meet, I think, doing discus, but it's really fun. I'm glad I picked it up," Zars said. "Coach (Chris) Dunback is someone who motivates me and it's just someone you don't want to let down. I'm just glad he gave me the opportunity to try it and that I get to be around someone like that every day."

Zars, McDaneld and Miller all said that encouraging each other has been vital to their success — especially in the events they compete in together. Miller was disappointed with how she fared in the 100-meter hurdles prelims, but her team-first mind-set helped fuel her to a more than a half-second faster in the finals.

"I went into the 100 hurdles not feeling very well about myself. I was in Lane 8, which is the worst lane out of everything, and I went from eighth (in prelims) to third (in finals)," Miller said. "I scored some points for our team there, so that felt really good."

Miller, Zars and McDaneld had plenty of help with wrapping up the league title. The Jaguars scored 154 points to win it, and Blue Valley followed in second with 118.5.

Heather Winne paced the Jaguars in the sprints — finishing fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100 with respective times of 26.76 and 13.41. Winne, Destiny Cain, Khloe Knernschield and Macy Thomas took fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.47.

The Jaguars swept third through fifth place in the 800 between Molly Haymaker (2:20.49), Delaney Kemp (2:20.92) and Ricker (2:22.01). Kemp added another fourth-place time of 5:09.45 in the 1,600.

Morgan Koca and Britton Nelson posted top-four marks in the 3,200 and helped the Jaguars' 4x800 relay to second place. Koca and Nelson finished third and fourth in the 3,200 with respective times of 11:42.92 and 11:49.57. Bella Hadden and Megan Haymaker joined Nelson and Koca on the 4x800 to put up a time of 9:53.99.

In the field events, Mya Johnston finished between McDaneld and Miller in the triple jump with a third-place mark of 35 feet, 2.25 inches. Adelle Warford chipped in a third-place throw of 122 feet in the javelin. Keme Platt followed in fifth with a throw of 108, 6 inches.

Abigail Phillips and Lily Fleetwood both cleared 8 feet, 6 inches to tie for fourth in the pole vault. The Jaguars had the fourth and fifth-place finishers in the shot put and discus. Makayla King and Abby Berner finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the shot put with throws of 33 feet, 1 inch and 33 feet. McKenna Elliott and Tyler Smith followed Zars in the discus with respective throws of 102 feet and 100 feet, 1 inch to take fourth and fifth.

With the long streak of league championships, the Mill Valley girls came in with a firm expectation of finishing first. The boys squad also had high hopes, but they also felt that had a point to prove after finishing last at the 2017 EKL meet. The feeling of going worst to first was a gratifying one for the Jaguars.

"The culture changed a little bit," senior Mitch Dervin said. "Distance it changed, throws it changed — everybody I feel just got more love for the sport and being a team."

Dervin led the Jaguars with a first-place time of 4:24.49 in the 1,600. The Allen Country signee was hoping he'd be able to stay with the top pack in the 3,200 as well, but at the end of the day, he was glad that his sixth-place time of 10:04.78 still scored three pivotal points for the team.

"I felt good. I raced a little nervous because I knew I was going to be the guy to take it out and lead it, but it was a good race," said Dervin of his 1,600 race. "I think Ethan (Marshall, from Aquinas) and Jack (Moore, from St. James) both gave me a good challenge, but I was able to respond pretty well from both of them. So overall, it was a really good race. I'm just happy that we ended up getting the win tonight."

After the 3,200, the Jaguars had a 7.5-point lead over Blue Valley for first place with only the 4x400 relay remaining. While the Tigers won the 4x400, Carter Lawson, Nico Gatapia, Steven Colling and Mike Turner did what they needed to do with their sixth-place time of 3:30.10. Had the Jaguars finished seventh, the Tigers would've won the league title. The Jaguars finished with 97 points.

"We didn't do too hot coming into EKL last year and we really gained momentum and come out on top this year," Turner said. "It was cool to watch the team grow and get better."

Turner also added a fourth-place time of 52.23 in the open 400. Gatapia was joined by Darius Hightower, Matt Turner and Justin Grega on the Jaguars' 4x800-meter relay team, which finished with a third-place time of 8:19.96.

The hurdler combo of Eli Midyett and Leif Campbell rounded out the top-five finishers on the track for the Jaguars. Midyett was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.25, while Campbell took fourth in the 300 hurdles after clocking in at 42.52.

Harry Ahrenholtz led the Jaguars in the field events by tying for third in the high jump with teammate Anthony Runk after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches and finishing fifth in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 1.5 inches. Colling rounded out the top-five placers for the Jaguars in the jumps after taking fourth with a mark of 42 feet, 11.5 inches in the triple jump.

Blake Eaton and Ben Trauernicht paced the Jaguars in the throws. Eaton's throw of 167 feet, 1 inch in the javelin and Trauernicht's toss of 152 feet, 6 inches were both good for third place. Thomas Babcock followed Trauernicht in the discus with a fifth-place throw of 143 feet, 6 inches. Christian Roth chipped in a fifth-place mark of 49 feet, 2 inches in the shot put.

Katie Moore, Jack Albright shine for St. James

After helping the St. James Academy girls 4x800 relay to the third fastest time in state history on May 4 at the Shawnee Mission North Relays, sophomore Katie Moore got to showcase her speed in the open 800 on Friday at the EKL meet.

Moore made some history of her own by lowering her school record with a first-place time of 2:13.58, which was also the 11th fastest mark in the nation for high school sophomore girls.

"I like it because it's really mentally challenging," Moore said. "For me, it's mostly about getting myself mentally prepared and just doing the training and sticking with my teammates. We're just helping each other through it."

When Moore was mapping out her race strategy, distance coach Greg Bomhoff figured that a 65-second first lap would be a good benchmark to ensure that she would go faster than the 2:15 split she ran on the 4x800 relay at SM North. Moore thought that was a good goal, but also felt that she good go out faster and still come back with a strong second lap. The St. James sophomore did just that by coming through at 64 seconds at the 400 mark.

"I planned to go out in a 64 or a 65 and I'm just glad I had some of the other girls like (Blue Valley North's) Sophie Scott and them to just push me to get that on that first lap," Moore said.

While Moore felt great after winning the 800, her favorite race was still to come. Moore anchored the Thunder's 4x400 relay — which also included Ashley Wurtenberger, Emma Gossman and Jilli Jones — to a first-place time of 4:06.11.

"The 4x4 definitely has my heart because relays in general are just so much fun," Moore said. "You get to cheer on your teammates and see everyone perform really well. It's the best way to end the night."

Moore came close to adding a third gold medal in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, which was good for second place. She has enjoyed being able to contribute more to the team than what she already does on the track.

"It's just fun to switch it up and do something different," Moore said. "It's just kind of fun to go up over a bar and on to a mat. It's really unique compared to the running events."

All three of the Thunder's relays earned top-three finishes. Wurtenberger and Gossman were joined by Gabbi Taylor and Alexis Streeter on the 4x100 relay, which posted a second-place time of 50.42. Mary Goetz, Sarah LaPlante, Ali Yunger and Julianna Johnson clocked in with a time of 10:12.24 to finish third in the 4x800 relay.

The Thunder had the third-place finishers in the 200 (Gossman, 26.62), 400 (Wurtenberger, 1:00.79) and 1,600 (Sarah Murrow, 5:06.01). Mary O'Connor followed Murrow with a fifth-place time of 5:26.25 in the 1,600.

Gossman and Goetz also garnered top-five marks in the field events. Gossman tied for fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 11.5 inches, while Goetz tied for fifth in the high after clearing 5 feet.

The St. James girls finished fourth in the team standings with 89 points.

The St. James boys took seventh with 63 points, as Jack Albright led the way with a first-place clearance of 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump. Will Sydsyik followed in fifth after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Thunder also had two top-five marks in the javelin after Kane Feldman and Thomas Stark placed second and fourth with respective throws of 170 feet, 7 inches and 163 feet.

Feldman was one of four event runner-ups for the Thunder. The other three had their second-place performances on the track between Hudson Manning (41.63 in the 300 hurdles), Jack Moore (4:24.50 in the 1,600) and John Matulis (9:42.51 in the 3,200). Charlie Wallace was close behind Matulis with a time of 9:47.16 to take fifth in the 3,200.

"It's been great to have Charlie and then also Jack up there to run with all season," Matulis said. "I don't think any of us could be doing what we've been doing this season on our own."

Matulis' main goal in the 3,200 was to stick with the front pack to give himself a chance to win it. While Matulis finished less than two seconds behind champion Dylan Miller from BV Southwest, he was pleased with how he executed his race plan.

"I felt pretty good throughout the whole race," Matulis said. "I just went into the race knowing that I've got to keep the leader in my sights. I kept him in my sights and I made it interesting."

Craig Ollendick, Alex Rickert and Albert Hotzel teamed up with Matulis in the 4x800. The Thunder finished fifth with a time of 9:42.51. Just like Katie Moore, Matulis credited Bomhoff for the success that he and his teammates have had on the track.

"Honestly it's really my coach," Matulis said. "He has this training program from the 80s or something that he's adapted for us. It has some brutal workouts in it, but I can feel them helping me."