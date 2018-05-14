SMNW boys track and field claims Sunflower League championship

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team won a Sunflower League championship on Friday at Leavenworth.

Hayden Goodpaster doubled up with first-place times of 22.32 in the 200 and 48.71 in the 400 to pace the Cougars. Luke Sabus led the SM Northwest distance by winning the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:50.40.

The Cougars also had two champions in the field events between Seth Mosburg (13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault) and Travis Morrison (53 feet, 2 inches in the shot put).

Chanler Taylor posted two of the Cougars' five second-place finishes by earning runner-up honors in the long jump and triple jump with respective marks of 21 feet, 10.5 inches and 45 feet, 0.5 inches. ZhanArden Vil finished second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.61, and followed Taylor in fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 4.5 inches.

Reid Stimach was right behind Morrison in the shot put with a second-place throw of 49 feet, 4 inches. Stimach and Morrison took third and fourth, respectively, in the discus with throws of 147 feet, 11 inches and 146 feet, 8 inches, while Mitchell Hufker followed in fifth with a mark of 137 feet, 9 inches.

Jonathan Sommerfeld tied for second with a clearance of 13 feet in the pole vault. Andrew Naumann tied for fourth at 13 feet.

Ben Harrell (4:29.36 in the 1,600), Luc Winkelmolen (40.61 in the 300 hurdles) and the Cougars' 4x400 relay (3:28.08) all finished fourth. Northwest's 4x400 relay was comprised of Josh Sherfy, Peyton Carder, Julian Gutierrez and Winkelmolen.

Sabus, Sam Steinlicht, Spencer Kaleko and Michael Scott placed fifth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:23.97. Kaleko also finished fifth in the open 800 with a time of 2:01.85.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 153 points. Gardner Edgerton was the runner-up with 74.

Shawnee Mission North placed sixth with 53 points.

Ike Diggs led the Indians with a first-place time of 15.36 in the 110 hurdles and took second in the 300 hurdles at 39.74.

Asher Molina added a first-place time of 4:21.81 in the 1,600. The Indians also had two top-five finishers in the 3,200 between Logan Jiskra (second place, time of 9:52.58) and Ben Tyrrell (fifth, 9:59.62). Joseph Coddington (fourth place in the 800 with a time of 2:01.51) and Cameron Heying (tied for fourth in the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet, 6 inches) rounded out the Indians' top-five finishers.

SMNW's Kelly-Salo, SMN's Misipeka win league titles

Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest finished ninth and 11th, respectively, in the girls team standings with 40 and 28.5 points.

Olathe Northwest won the league title on the girls side.

Kauilani Misipeka paced the Indians by winning the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 6.25 inches.

Danielle Scaduto and Keagan Stiers placed third in their respective events. Scaduto's throw in the javelin sailed 121 feet, 10 inches, while Stiers posted a time of 11:52.28 in the 3,200. Katie Kasunic chipped in a fifth-place time of 2:22.58.

Abigail Kelly-Salo won the pole vault for the Cougars after clearing 12 feet, 3 inches. Sarah Wilcox tied for fourth with a clearance of 9 feet, 3 inches.

Molly Born led the Cougars on the track with a second-place time of 2:19.52 in the 800.