Soccer roundup: MCA sets school record for regular season wins; DHS claims Frontier League title

The Maranatha Christian Academy and De Soto girls soccer teams ended their respective regular seasons with victories on Friday.

Gina Favero scored in overtime to send Maranatha to a 1-0 win over Heritage Christian and a school record 10th regular season victory. Anita Eckhardt notched the shutout.

The Eagles (10-4-1) will play host to Tonganoxie (5-11) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 4-1A regional semifinals. The winner will play Heritage Christian (8-5-1) or Atchison (6-9) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

De Soto upended Baldwin, 5-3, to go undefeated in Frontier League play for the second consecutive season.

The Wildcats (14-1-1) will take on Highland Park (2-14) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at De Soto in the 5A regional semifinals. The winner will go up against Seaman (8-8) or Lansing (4-9-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday.