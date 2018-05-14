Archive for Monday, May 14, 2018
Soccer roundup: MCA sets school record for regular season wins; DHS claims Frontier League title
May 14, 2018
The Maranatha Christian Academy and De Soto girls soccer teams ended their respective regular seasons with victories on Friday.
Gina Favero scored in overtime to send Maranatha to a 1-0 win over Heritage Christian and a school record 10th regular season victory. Anita Eckhardt notched the shutout.
The Eagles (10-4-1) will play host to Tonganoxie (5-11) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 4-1A regional semifinals. The winner will play Heritage Christian (8-5-1) or Atchison (6-9) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
De Soto upended Baldwin, 5-3, to go undefeated in Frontier League play for the second consecutive season.
The Wildcats (14-1-1) will take on Highland Park (2-14) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at De Soto in the 5A regional semifinals. The winner will go up against Seaman (8-8) or Lansing (4-9-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
More like this story
- Soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha post shutouts
- Girls soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha, SM North, SMNW earn first wins
- Girls soccer roundup: Maranatha upends Seabury; De Soto tops Spring Hill in OT; St. James ousts ONW
- Soccer roundup: Maranatha, De Soto roll in shutouts; Mill Valley, SM Northwest earn 5-1 wins
- Volleyball roundup: De Soto wins Frontier League; St. James sweeps Olathe East
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment