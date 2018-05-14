St. James 4th, Mill Valley ties for 12th at 5A boys tennis state tournament

The St. James Academy boys tennis team finished fourth, and Mill Valley tied for 12th at the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday in Emporia.

The Thunder scored 25 points en route to their highest finish at the state tournament in school history. The top three teams were Valley Center (34 points), Salina Central (31) and Maize (26). Mill Valley finished with seven points.

Isaac Howes placed fourth in the singles bracket to lead the Thunder. After receiving a first-round bye, Howes fended off an upset bid from Salina South's Carson Harris with a 1-6, 6-1 (10-8) victory in a tiebreaker. The St. James senior then defeated Maize South's Jaden Tredway, 6-3, 6-4, to meet eventual singles champion Brett Seaton in the semifinals. Howes gave the Olathe West standout sophomore a run for his money, but fell 6-3, 7-5. He then dropped the third-place match against Valley Center's Hayden Brauer, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Josh Spradlin and Trey Niesen earned state medals for the Thunder after their fifth-place finish in doubles. Spradlin and Niesen defeated Maize South's Braden Reichenberger and Clay Hardin, 6-3, 6-2, in the second round after they received a first-round bye. The St. James No. 1 doubles team suffered their lone loss to Valley Center's Ian Clifton and Garrett Rogers, 6-2, 7-6 (2), but bounced back for three straight wins on the back side to take fifth. Spradlin and Niesen upended Bishop Carroll's Johhny Steven and Ty Stranghoner, 9-7; Valley Center's Colby Swift and Brayden Ruble, 9-5, and Maize South's Jack Jewett and Noah Spurgeon, 9-4.

Anthony Abraham and Camden Chastain also competed in the doubles bracket for St. James — posting a record of 2-2. Abraham and Chastain defeated Andover's Alex Jones and Jacob Alkhoury, 7-5, 6-2, in the first round before tumbling to Maize's Chase Schreiner and Tanner Ohnmeis, 6-4, 6-1. On the back side, Abraham and Chastain topped Leavenworth's Isaiah Casmus and Andrew Richter, 9-4, and fell to Topeka West's Noah Kuebler and Brayden Zeferjahn, 9-8 (7).

Jacob Hoffman and Drake Brizendine took home medals for Mill Valley after finishing 11th in doubles. After defeating Newton's Seth Bontrager and Zeke Thompson, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round, Hoffman and Brizendine nearly advanced to the semifinals but fell to Goddard-Eisenhower's Tyler McGreevy and Nathan Watson, 4-6, 6-4 (10-8). Hoffman and Brizendine bounced back to shut out Topeka West's Luc Pourmirza and Jake Leonard, 9-0, and then secured a medal by defeating Emporia's Josh Stutler and Payton Harmon, 9-5. Brizendine and Hoffman then suffered back-to-back 9-5 losses to Swift and Ruble and Steven and Stranghoner, but ended the tournament with a 9-4 win over Reichenberger and Hardin.

Landon Butler and Erich Schulz also competed for the Jaguars in the doubles bracket. Butler and Schulz fell to Salina Central's McCabe Green and Chase Courbot 7-6, 6-3, and Stranghoner and Steven, 9-5.

Mill Valley's Eric Schanker was in action for the Jaguars in singles play. Schanker opened the tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Topeka West's William Donica before falling to top-seeded Rodney Steven of Bishop Carroll, 6-0, 6-3. The Mill Valley No. 1 singles player bounced back for a 9-8 (4) win over Wichita Heights' Leo Enkelman. Schanker ended the tournament with a 9-4 loss to Olathe West's Carter Lichtsinn.