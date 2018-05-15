6A regional baseball title game between SMNW, SME suspended due to inclement weather

Less than week after the Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM East baseball teams needed extra innings to decide the Sunflower League champion, the Cougars and Lancers met again on Monday in the 6A regional title game.

This time around, inclement weather prevented the Cougars and Lancers from even playing seven innings. Shawnee Mission East scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead, but the game was suspended in the top of the third. Play will resume at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson County Community College.

The Cougars upended SM South, 10-2, on Monday to reach the regional final against SM East. The Lancers shut out SM North, 2-0, in the other semifinal.

Austin Bell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars against the Raiders. George Specht also drove in two runs, and Alex Rice, Josh Mitchell, Matt Nolan, Bhargav Marada and Jordan Linderer each had an RBI.

Josh Flack tossed four scoreless inning to get the win. Flack struck out six and only walked two while allowing four hits.

The two big innings for the Cougars came in a three-run second and five-run fourth.

Nathan Marsh was sharp on the mound for the Indians, but the Lancers broke through for singles run in the fourth and fifth to come away with the 2-0 win. Marsh held the Lancers to two runs (one earned) on three hits. He fanned seven and only allowed one walk.

The Indians had a runner in scoring position in the second through sixth innings, but couldn't get the timely hit.

The Indians finished the season with a record of 7-14.