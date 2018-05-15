Golf roundup: De Soto, Mill Valley state-bound; SM Northwest’s C.C. Ghilardi wins regional title

De Soto and Mill Valley's boys golf teams both qualified for the Class 5A state tournament, and Shawnee Mission Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi won a 6A regional championship on Monday.

De Soto finished second at the 5A regional tournament at Shawnee Country Club in Topeka after posting a team score of 340. Emporia's Gentry Schreve won the tournament with a round of 73 to lead the Spartans to a regional title.

Three De Soto golfers placed in the top 10 between Spencer Thurlow (tied for third, round of 80), Levi Hansen (tied for sixth, 83) and Ethan Iddings (eighth, 84). Andrew Hongslo (tied for 14th, 93), Denver Morris-Lovell (19th, 96) and Brannon Bell (tied for 29th, 103) rounded out the Wildcats' state-bound team.

Mill Valley took third at the 5A regional at Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg after posting a team score of 314. St. Thomas Aquinas won the regional with a score of 281 with Andrew Cunningham and Michael Winslow both carding rounds of 69. Cunningham edged Winslow in a playoff to take first.

Nicklaus Mason led the Jaguars with a sixth-place round of 73, while Blake Aerni rounded out the top 10 after shooting 76.

Only two strokes separated the remaining four Mill Valley golfers. Kyle Bonnstetter tied for 18th with a round of 82. Jack Matchette and Nick Davie both fired rounds of 83 to tie for 20th. Tanner Moore finished one shot back of Matchette and Davie to tie for 23rd.

St. James Academy's Grant Eaton (10th, 76), Connor Cook (tied for 13th, 80) and Frankie Failoni (tied for 15th, 81) qualified for state individual after leading the Thunder to fourth place. James Van Gilder (tied for 26th, 85), Joe Duggan (tied for 28th, 89) and Jack Duggan (32nd, 92) were also in action for the Thunder.

Eaton, Cook and Failoni will join Mill Valley and De Soto at the 5A state tournament on Monday at Dub' Dread Golf Club in Kansas City, Kan.

Ghilardi, Joe Bultman and Nick Stewart will represent Shawnee Mission Northwest at the 6A state tournament, which will be held at Ironhorse Golf Course in Leawood.

Ghilardi won Monday's regional tournament at Topeka Country Club with a round of 73. Bultman was two strokes back in third, and Stewart carded a round of 90 to finish 18th. The Cougars finished fourth as a team.

Ty Black (tied for 20th, 91) Ryan Gentry (tied for 24th, 92) and Tyler Peterson (tied for 26th, 94) rounded out the golfers for SM Northwest.

Donovan Deathe led SM North to seventh place after shooting a round of 104, which tied him for 29th. Cole Lueker (37th, 124), Cal Brooks (tied for 38th, 125), Matthew Needham (41st, 141) and Hunter Wolken (43rd, 158) also represented the Indians at the regional tournament.

Washburn Rural won the tournament by 12 strokes over Olathe Northwest.

Chris Toomay and Cody Brown competed for Maranatha Christian Academy at the 2A regional tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Toomay tied for 18th with a round of 103, while Brown finished 31st after shooting 124.