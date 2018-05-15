Historic war weapons presentation to be held May 22

Back by popular demand, another historic weapons program is coming to Shawnee.

“From Flintbloc to Enbloc: Historic Infantry Weapons and Field Equipment 1812 – 1945” will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Shawnee Town, 11501 w. 57th St.

Come explore the long arms carried by the American foot soldier from 1812 – 1945, and learn about the related field equipment needed to maintain and serve the the early Republic to the World War II “arsenal of democracy” era. Infantry small arms will be the focus (along with a couple surprises thrown in), with many period examples being available for class participants to see first-hand.

The class will be taught by museum director Charlie Pautler.

The class fee is $10 and registration is required by calling 913-248-2360.