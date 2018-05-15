Meet the Eagles: Shawnee area youth earn top scouting honors at May 6 ceremony

Five Shawnee area teenagers earned the Eagle Scout designation during a Court of Honor Ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church on May 6.

They were Joseph Corredor, a junior at Bishop Miege High School; Logan Doering, a senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School; Jack McAnany, a freshman at Rockhurst High School; Michael Dowse, a senior at Sumner Academy and Benjamin Barrett, a junior at St. James Academy.

All five boys earned numerous interesting badges over their scouting career.

They also did intricate Eagle Scout projects.

Corredor’s project was designing and building an outdoor information board for the Olathe Parks and Recreation Department.

Doering built a brick grotto on a concrete pad for an outdoor religious statue and he installed perennial landscaping in the surrounding area at Sisters of the Poor of Jesus Christ in Kansas City, Kan.

McAnany repaired a large brick planter box, replaced existing material with new soil, added an irrigation hose and then added new shrubbery and covered all with mulch at the south St. Joseph campus building.

Dowse constructed and installed bee habitats for the Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

The habitats will help reestablish orchard mason bees in North America.

Barrett removed mulch and weeds from 600 foot fence around the Sisters Servants of Mary convent in Kansas City, Kan.

Then, he installed weed mat and 50 tons of river rock.

He also raised funds to cover costs prior to the start of his project, to reduce the annual maintenance and cost of replacing mulch each year.