Mill Valley students nominated for awards

Musical theatre students at Mill Valley High School are nominated for eight awards in the 16th Annual Blue Star Awards by Starlight Theatre.

Mill Valley is up for Outstanding Overall Production for “She Loves Me.”

Mill Valley students nominated are Lauryn Hurley for Outstanding Actress; McKenna Harvey for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role; Parker Johnson for Outstanding Male Ensemble Member and Chris Greenfield for Technical Direction.

Hurley is also a female nominee for the Rising Star Scholarship.

The school’s production of “She Loves Me” was also nominated for the Tier 1 categories for Outstanding Scenic Design and Construction and Outstanding Costume Design and Construction.

The 16th Annual Blue Star Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday night.