Next meeting of mystery book club is Saturday

Love mysteries? Love history? If so, you should check out the next meeting of the 1920s mystery book club, which takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Shawnee Town 1929 Farmhouse, 11501 W. 57th Street.

May’s mystery is “Journey to Munich” by Jacqueline Winspear.

At the request of the Secret Service, Maisie Dobbs agrees to portray a man’s wife and retrieve her “husband” from a prison in Dachau just outside of Munich.

Co-sponsored by Johnson County Library and Shawnee Town 1929, the book club is a recurring program on the third Saturday of every month from February – November.

The book club is free, but please RSVP by calling 913-248-2360.