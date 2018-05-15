Shawnee area high schools among US News & World Report’s best

Several high schools serving Shawnee students have been included on the US News & World Report’s list of best high schools.

Shawnee Mission Northwest was ranked by the magazine among the top ten high schools in Kansas. It received tenth place and a silver medal.

De Soto and Mill Valley high schools ranked among the top 25 high schools in Kansas.

De Soto earned the 17th spot with a silver medal.

Mill Valley earned the 20th spot with a bronze medal.

All the high schools ranked share three major traits: student bodies that perform well on state assessments, solid graduation rates and a good track record of preparing students for college.

