Shawnee student receives award

At the end of every academic year, William Woods University recognizes a select group of its students with the Distinguished Scholar award.

This year, one of those students is from Shawnee.

Sara Laney, a communication major, received the Communication award.

“The Distinguished Scholar is a very prestigious award here at William Woods, identifying and honoring the top student in each discipline,” said Dr. Aimee Sapp, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the undergraduate college.

William Woods is located in Fulton, Mo.