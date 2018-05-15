Today's news
SMN softball falls to BV West in regional semifinals
May 15, 2018
Shawnee Mission North's softball team suffered a 4-2 loss to Blue Valley West on Monday in the Class 6A regional semifinals.
After the Jaguars jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the Indians pulled within one when Julie Meza scored on a wild pitch and Hannah Redick hit an RBI single in the third.
Redick kept the Indians in it with her performance in the circle, but they couldn't put any more runs on the board.
North finished the season with a record of 8-13. Blue Valley West fell to defending state champion Olathe Northwest, 10-2, in the regional final.
