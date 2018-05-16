Baseball roundup: MV defeats Turner, DHS to earn state tournament berth; SJA falls to Aquinas; MCA stumbles against KCC

The Mill Valley baseball team shut out Turner, 3-0, before outlasting De Soto, 3-2, to win a Class 5A regional championship on Tuesday.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Johnathan Contreras ripped an RBI triple to right and later scored on an error. De Soto got a run back in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Conner Mackay.

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh. With the Wildcats down to their last three outs, Dylan Nimrod led off the bottom of the seventh with a bunt single. De Soto continued to play small ball when Darren Winans bunted on the next pitch. Winans and Nimrod were both safe after on first baseman Jack Correll. One pitch later, Connor Strouse laid down another bunt to load the bases.

After Bryce Mohl tied it up with a sacrifice fly, the Jaguars elected to intentionally walk Tony Slaughter to load the bases again. Mill Valley pitcher Quinton Hall got the second out of the inning with a strikeout of Mackay, and Correll atoned for his error by snagging a line drive by Jack Barger to get the Jaguars out of the jam.

Isaac Ammann got things going for the Jaguars in the top of the eighth with a leadoff single. Ammann moved to second on a wild pitch and then stole third before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Hall.

Hall got the win after holding De Soto to two runs (one earned) on six hits in seven frames. The Wichita State commit struck out five and walked four. Ethan Keopke pitched a spotless bottom of the eighth for the save.

Mackay went the distance on the mound in the loss for the Wildcats. The Iowa Western signee limited the Jaguars to three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out eight and walking one.

In the semifinals, Nolan Sprague tossed a four-hit complete game shutout for the Jaguars against Turner. Sprague struck out seven without allowing a walk. Contreras collected two more opposite hits against the Golden Bears — including another RBI triple. Cole Moore and Jack Correll also went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

De Soto shut out Wyandotte, 9-0, in the other semifinal. Jacob Droegemeier struck out eight in 4.1 innings to get the win. Aaron Mackay struck out four en route to recording the final eight outs. Mohl, Slaughter, Nimrod, Winans, Conner Mackay and John Kraus had two hits each in the Wildcats' balanced offensive attack.

The Wildcats closed their season with a record of 17-5. De Soto had a 12-game winning streak prior to the regional final loss to Mill Valley.

Mill Valley (14-8) pushed its winning streak to six games to reach the state tournament for the fifth time in the last nine years. The field is not yet complete, but Shawnee Heights (20-2), Bishop Carroll (19-3), Seaman (18-4), Maize (14-8) and Great Bend (9-13) have also punched their tickets to play in the 5A state tournament, which will begin Thursday, May 24 at Wichita State's Eck Stadium.

St. James suffers regional semifinal loss to Aquinas on walk-off

St. Thomas Aquinas senior Will Swanson hit a walk-off single to hand St. James a 3-2 loss in the regional semifinals.

Andrew Taylor scored on an error in the first, and Garrett Gasaway came in from third on a passed ball in the fourth to account for the two runs for St. James.

Blake Ripp held the Saints to two runs on four hits over six innings. The George Washington signee struck out three and walked one.

The Thunder finished the season with a record of 8-13. Aquinas went on to fall to Seaman on a walk-off home run from Jackson Cobb in the regional final.

Maranatha rolls past Valley Falls, shut out by KC Christian

Maranatha coasted to a 14-1 win over Valley Falls in the 2-1A regional semifinals before falling to Kansas City Christian, 10-0, in the title game.

Michael Goodwin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead an balanced offensive effort for the Eagles against Valley Falls. Nate Burdette, Logan Gourley, Drew Utech and Jaden Snyder drove in two runs apiece. Snyder and Nate Raydo led the Eagles with three hits apiece. Burdette, Gourley and Goodwin all had two base knocks.

Greyson Wiley led the Eagles on the base paths with three stolen bases. Gourley and Raydo swiped two bags each, and Burdette and Utech added a stolen base.

Gourley got the win after limiting Valley Falls to one run on two hits. He struck out four while only allowing one walk.

The offense wasn't able to get going for the Eagles in the title game against KC Christian. Wiley and Utech had the only hits for the Eagles, who ended their season with a record of 13-7.