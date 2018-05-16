Mill Valley softball wins second straight regional title

The Mill Valley softball team defeated Highland Park, 15-0, and Lansing, 11-2, on Tuesday to advance to the Class 5A state tournament for the second consecutive season.

Jess Garcia went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Jaguars in the win over Lansing. Garcia, Grace Abram, Ava Bredwell, Grace Lovett and Payton Totzke collected two hits apiece. Lovett led the Jaguars with four RBIs.

Lauren Florez went the distance in the circle — limiting Lansing to two runs on eight hits. Florez struck out five and walked one.

The Jaguars only needed three innings to run-rule the Scots in the semifinals. Callie Shryock got the win for the Jaguars.

Mill Valley put Highland Park away with an eight-run third inning, which was highlighted by a Peyton Moeder two-run triple.

The Jaguars (18-4) will play in the 5A state tournament, which will begin on Thursday, May 24 at Maize High School. Mill Valley has won 11 straight games entering the state tournament, and has scored nine-plus runs in 10 of those contests.

There are still four 5A state tournament berths to be determined this week. Shawnee Heights (21-0), Bishop Carroll (20-2) and Topeka Seaman (19-3) have joined Mill Valley in punching their tickets to state. Seaman defeated St. James, 15-0, on Tuesday in the regional semifinals to end the Thunder's season.

A full recap of the Jaguars' regional championship will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.