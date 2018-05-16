Regional soccer roundup: DHS blanks Highland Park; SMNW shuts out Harmon; MV tops SJA; MCA tames Tongie

The De Soto, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Mill Valley and Maranatha Christian Academy girls soccer teams all won on Tuesday to advance to the regional semifinals.

The Wildcats shut out Highland Park, 11-0, to move on to the regional title game against Seaman. De Soto (15-1-1) will play host to the Vikings (9-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday. Seaman edged Lansing, 3-1, in the regional semifinals.

Adriana Bobki scored twice to guide Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 7-0 win over Harmon. Megan Goetz, Sophia Pope, Eden Fridlington and Elizabeth White added a goal apiece. The Cougars (7-8-2) will take on Blue Valley Northwest (5-12) at 6 tonight at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex. The Huskies upended Olathe East, 3-2, to clinch a spot in the regional final.

Payge Bush had a hat trick to power Mill Valley to a 6-1 victory over St. James. Peyton Wagoner put two in the back of the net, and Annie Hoog also scored for Mill Valley. The Jaguars (13-3) will go up against Shawnee Heights (11-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mill Valley. St. James finished the season with a record of (4-12-1). Shawnee Heights blanked Turner, 10-0, in the other semifinal.

Maranatha tripped up Tonganoxie, 3-1, behind goals from Elizabeth Goodman, Debra Zuniga and Gina Favero. The victory for the Eagles (11-4-1) broke the school record for wins in a season. The Eagles will play host to Heritage Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Maranatha. Heritage pushed past Atchison, 4-3, in overtime to move on to the regional title game.

Shawnee Mission North ended its season with a 6-0 loss to Blue Valley West. The Indians finished with a record of 2-14-1. The Jaguars will square off against SM East at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regional final. The Lancers edged Olathe South, 1-0, in the semifinals.