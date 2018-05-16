Today's news
Veterans and active military dine for free at Hereford House on Armed Forces Day
May 16, 2018
All four Hereford House locations in the Kansas City metro area will offer veterans and active military personnel a free entrée on Saturday to honor them on Armed Forces Day, a day introduced by Kansas City’s own President Harry S. Truman as a way to come together on a single day to thank military members for their patriotic service in support of our nation.
Hereford House guests will simply present a military I.D. to their server or dine in military uniform to receive one complimentary entrée with the purchase of a second entrée.
Single diners showing a military I.D. or in military uniform are eligible for the free entrée without purchase of a second entrée.
Likewise, veterans and/or active military dining as a group will also not have to fulfill the purchase of a second entrée. Each member of the group, however, must show a military I.D. or dine in uniform to receive the complimentary entrée.
Hereford House in Shawnee is located at 17244 Midland Drive.
It's Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
