Johnson County approves purchase of new voting machines

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker to purchase 2,100 new voting machines for a total cost of approximately $10.5 million.

“These new machines will provide a voter verifiable paper audit trail,” Metsker said. “This allows individuals to see a record of their votes on paper before they cast their ballot and it allows the county to maintain paper records of every vote.”

Metsker recommended purchasing the machines from the vendor, Election Systems & Software, the same vendor used by three other Kansas counties.

“We were part of an extensive review process for a request for proposal in 2015 with Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties in a process that brings new technologies at a reduced cost to the state totaling $2.84 million.”

The machines are expected to arrive in June in preparation for the August primary. For more information, go to jocoelection.org.