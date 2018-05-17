Today's news

Play suspended between SMNW girls soccer, BVNW due to inclement weather

By Chris Duderstadt

May 17, 2018

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team and Blue Valley Northwest were still tied at 1-1 after 100 minutes on Wednesday in the 6A regional championship game at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex when inclement weather forced play to be suspended.

The game will resume at 2 today. Unless a golden goal is scored in two five-minute overtime periods, the Cougars and Huskies will go into penalty kicks.

The Huskies grabbed a 1-0 lead when Lindsay Collier scored in the 22nd minute. Lizzie White tied it up for the Cougars when she headed in a free kick from Caroline Sanders in the 72nd minute.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment