Today's news
Play suspended between SMNW girls soccer, BVNW due to inclement weather
May 17, 2018
The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team and Blue Valley Northwest were still tied at 1-1 after 100 minutes on Wednesday in the 6A regional championship game at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex when inclement weather forced play to be suspended.
The game will resume at 2 today. Unless a golden goal is scored in two five-minute overtime periods, the Cougars and Huskies will go into penalty kicks.
The Huskies grabbed a 1-0 lead when Lindsay Collier scored in the 22nd minute. Lizzie White tied it up for the Cougars when she headed in a free kick from Caroline Sanders in the 72nd minute.
More like this story
- Girls soccer roundup: Play suspended for Mill Valley/SM Northwest, Eudora/De Soto games
- Girls soccer roundup: DHS falls to BV in OT; SMNW comes up short against SMW; SMN shut out by ONW
- Soccer roundup: Mill Valley shuts out Miege, 2-0
- Girls Soccer roundup: St. James wins Helias Showcase; Mill Valley tops SMNW
- Soccer roundup: Inclement weather impacts area matches
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment