Play suspended between SMNW girls soccer, BVNW due to inclement weather

The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team and Blue Valley Northwest were still tied at 1-1 after 100 minutes on Wednesday in the 6A regional championship game at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex when inclement weather forced play to be suspended.

The game will resume at 2 today. Unless a golden goal is scored in two five-minute overtime periods, the Cougars and Huskies will go into penalty kicks.

The Huskies grabbed a 1-0 lead when Lindsay Collier scored in the 22nd minute. Lizzie White tied it up for the Cougars when she headed in a free kick from Caroline Sanders in the 72nd minute.