Shawnee woman to compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ today

Elizabeth Strother has been a fan of Wheel of Fortune since childhood.

Now, she will be on television spinning the wheel herself.

The Shawnee resident is a contestant on today’s episode, which airs at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

“I’m very excited (to see the show), but I’m also very nervous,” she told the Dispatch, with a laugh. “You don’t really realize what facial expressions you make when you talk, so it’s nerve-wracking to know I’m going to see them on television, along with the rest of the country, especially in this age of social media where it’s so easy to become a meme.”

Wheel of Fortune is celebrating its 35th anniversary this season.

Strother is appearing as part of its “Shopping Spree” week, which will feature a set decorated with intricate storefronts from a hat store to a boutique to the “Little Shop of Vowels.”

For her chance to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes, she will be competing against two other contestants to spin the Wheel and solve hangman-style puzzles.

Strother, an Air Force veteran, auditioned for the show in Omaha; she filmed her episode in Los Angeles two months ago.

She was delighted to learn Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is just as charismatic in real life as he is on the small screen.

“It was kind of surreal,” she said. “I was really nervous, but when he and Vanna walked out, they really put everyone at ease. Pat talked to us during commercial breaks and Vanna (White) wished us good luck. Everyone on the set was very hospitable and nice.”

So, exactly how much did she win? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

“I had a blast and it when by way too fast,” Strother said. “I went there knowing, even if I didn’t win much, the experience was going to be the best part.”