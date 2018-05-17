SMNW baseball rallies past SM East to win 6A regional title

The Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-2 win over Shawnee Mission East on Wednesday in the Class 6A regional championship game.

Jordan Linderer hit a two-run single to tie it, and Ty Lindenman scored the go-ahead run on an error. Nikki Chomyak went 2-for-3 to pace the Cougars.

George Specht struck out nine without allowing a walk while throwing a complete game. Prior to the game being suspended in the third inning on Monday due to inclement weather, the Lancers capitalized on two SM Northwest errors for two runs in the first. That was all the Lancers were able to muster against Specht, as he only allowed four hits — all of which were singles.

The Cougars will take a record of 13-9 into the 6A state tournament, which will begin on Thursday, May 24 at KU's Hoglund Ballpark. Northwest will be making its first appearance at the state tournament since 2015.

Blue Valley (19-3), Blue Valley Northwest (17-5), Free State (16-6), Derby (16-6), Olathe Northwest (15-7) and Haysville Campus (15-7) will also be in the state tournament field. The final state tournament berth will be determined today in a regional that will feature Manhattan (13-7), Wichita Southeast (2-17), Washburn Rural (12-8) and Garden City (5-15).

A full recap of the Cougars clinching the regional title will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.