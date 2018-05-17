SMNW softball holds off Lawrence High before falling to Blue Valley in regional title game

The Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team edged Lawrence High, 5-4, in the Class 6A regional semifinals, but fell to Blue Valley, 7-4, in the championship game on Wednesday.

The Cougars scored all five of their runs in the first inning against the Lions. Megan Formwalt hit a two-run double to spark the first-inning rally. Jennaka Bultman added an RBI single.

Formwalt, Bultman, Emily Wells and Sarah Milks had two hits apiece. Formwalt got the win after allowing two runs in three innings. Bultman allowed two runs over the final four frames for the save.

After facing a 4-1 deficit against Blue Valley, the Cougars rallied to tie it with three runs in the top of the sixth. The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Cougars couldn't recover.

Makenzie Cooper and Formwalt both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Cougars closed the season with a record of 12-10. Blue Valley (21-1) will compete at the 6A state tournament next week at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.