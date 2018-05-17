Today's news
SMNW softball holds off Lawrence High before falling to Blue Valley in regional title game
May 17, 2018
The Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team edged Lawrence High, 5-4, in the Class 6A regional semifinals, but fell to Blue Valley, 7-4, in the championship game on Wednesday.
The Cougars scored all five of their runs in the first inning against the Lions. Megan Formwalt hit a two-run double to spark the first-inning rally. Jennaka Bultman added an RBI single.
Formwalt, Bultman, Emily Wells and Sarah Milks had two hits apiece. Formwalt got the win after allowing two runs in three innings. Bultman allowed two runs over the final four frames for the save.
After facing a 4-1 deficit against Blue Valley, the Cougars rallied to tie it with three runs in the top of the sixth. The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Cougars couldn't recover.
Makenzie Cooper and Formwalt both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Cougars closed the season with a record of 12-10. Blue Valley (21-1) will compete at the 6A state tournament next week at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.
More like this story
- Softball roundup: SMNW 2-0, MV 1-1 at Sunflower League Softball Festival
- SMNW softball loses on walk-off homer to Olathe North
- SMNW softball surges past SME for first win under Amy Schneider
- Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps Bishop Miege
- SMNW tops Holton, Great Bend in Sunflower League Softball Festival
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment