De Soto softball closes season with loss to Olathe West in regional semifinals

The De Soto softball team fell to Olathe West, 10-0, in the Class 5A regionals semifinals on Thursday.

Olathe West's Ryan Milkowski tossed a one-hitter in the Owls' five-inning run-rule victory. Kelsey Beary went 1-for-2, and Payton Faddis worked two walks and stole a base to lead De Soto.

The Wildcats finished the season with a record of 3-18. The Owls went on to lose to St. Thomas Aquinas, 9-4, in the regional final.