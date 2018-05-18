Girls soccer roundup: SMNW, Mill Valley, De Soto win regional titles; MCA falls to Heritage in PKs

The Shawnee Mission Northwest, Mill Valley and De Soto girls soccer teams all won regional titles on Thursday. Full recaps of each game will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

SM Northwest 2, Blue Valley Northwest 1 (4 OT)

Caroline Sanders' free kick 30 seconds into quadruple overtime clinched a 2-1 win for the Cougars over Blue Valley Northwest.

The Cougars and Huskies were tied at 1-1 at the end of two 10-minute overtime periods when play was suspended on Wednesday due to inclement weather. Shawnee Mission Northwest and BV Northwest resumed play at 2 p.m. Thursday with two five-minute golden goal periods. The Cougars came close to putting one in the back of the net in the third overtime before Sanders won it in the fourth.

Shawnee Mission Northwest was awarded the indirect free kick from just inside the 18-yard box when BV Northwest keeper picked up a back pass from a defender with her hands as Adriana Bobki was trying to make a play on the ball. On the free kick, Lizzie White put a touch on the ball before Sanders drilled it home to send the Cougars to the 6A quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

The Cougars' goal in regulation also came on a set piece that involved Sanders and White. Sanders launched a direct free kick that White headed in in the 72nd minute to give the Cougars an equalizer. The Huskies had held a 1-0 lead for 50 minutes after a goal from Lindsay Collier in the 22nd.

Next up for the Cougars (8-8-2) is a showdown against SM West (15-2-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex with a trip to the 6A state tournament in at the Olathe District Activity Center on the line. The Vikings won the regular season matchup against the Cougars, 3-1, on April 19.

Mill Valley 7, Shawnee Heights 0

Peyton Wagoner recorded a hat trick in the first half of the Jaguars' 7-0 victory over Shawnee Heights.

Adde Hinkle and Payge Bush added a goal apiece to go along with Wagoner's hat trick to guide the Jaguars to a 5-0 halftime lead. Lainey Waldron and Delaney Fields scored in the second half to round out the victory for Mill Valley.

The Jaguars (14-3) will travel to De Soto (16-1-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a 5A quarterfinal matchup. The winner will advance to the state tournament at the Hummer Sports Soccer Complex Stadium in Topeka.

De Soto 5, Seaman 0

Caitlin Walton scored one minute in, and Jordan Zade added another goal 52 seconds later to set the tone in the Wildcats' 5-0 win over Seaman.

Drayvhen Moore tacked on another goal in the 11th minute to put the Vikings in an early 3-0 hole. Mackenzie Mohl scored in the 38th minute and Maddy Mascareno put one in the back of the net in the 52nd to help the Wildcats clinch their first 5A regional title.

De Soto will take a 10-game winning streak into Tuesday's tilt with Mill Valley.

Heritage Christian 2, Maranatha Christian Academy 1 (3-1 in PKs)

Maranatha Christian Academy came up short in penalty kicks in a 2-1 loss to Heritage Christian.

The Chargers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute, but Elizabeth Goodman pulled the Eagles level after knocking in a rebound from a missed penalty kick.

The Eagles edged the Chargers, 1-0, in overtime on May 11, but the Crossroads Conference foes needed penalty kicks to decide the victor on Thursday. The Chargers edged the Eagles, 3-1, in penalty kicks to punch their ticket to the 4-1A quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Louisburg.

Maranatha ended the season with a record of 11-5-1. The 11 wins was a single-season school record for the Eagles.