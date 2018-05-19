Today's news
Mill Valley girls, Shawnee Mission Northwest boys win regional track and field titles
May 19, 2018
The Mill Valley girls and Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field teams claimed regional championships on Friday.
Here's a rundown of the state qualifiers for Mill Valley, Shawnee Mission Northwest, SM North, St. James, De Soto and Maranatha. A full recap of the 6A regional at SM South — which included SM Northwest and SM North — will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.
Mill Valley — 5A regional at Shawnee Heights
Girls — first with 209 points
Discus — 4. Evan Zars, 108-07.
Javelin — 1. Adelle Warford, 128-11; 2. Keme Platt, 112-06.
High jump — T-1. Evan Zars, 5-02; T-1. Macy Thomas, 5-02; T-1. Erin Miller, 5-02.
Long jump — 2. Lydia McDaneld, 17-02.5; 4. Mya Johnston, 16-09.25.
Triple jump — 2. Lydia McDaneld, 35-01; 4. Mya Johnston, 34-09.25.
Pole vault — 3. Lily Fleetwood, 9-0.
4x800 relay — 1. Megan Haymaker, Bella Hadden, Molly Ricker, Molly Haymaker, 10:20.20.
100 hurdles — 2. Erin Miller, 16.94.
1600 — 1. Delaney Kemp, 5:33.37; 2. Morgan Koca, 5:35.48; 4. Britton Nelson, 5:36.14.
4x100 relay — 4. Destiny Cain, Khloe Knernschield, Macy Thomas, Hayley Moss, 52.25.
400 — 4. Bella Hadden, 1:02.19.
300 hurdles — 2. Evan Zars, 47.51; 3. Erin Miller, 49.79.
800 — 1. Delaney Kemp, 2:18.42; 2. Molly Haymaker, 2:19.39; 3. Molly Ricker, 2:22.70.
3200 — 1. Morgan Koca, 11:48.58; 2. Britton Nelson, 11:58.42; 3. Delaney Kemp, 12:14.47.
4x400 relay — 1. Bella Hadden, Molly Haymaker, Evan Zars, Lydia McDaneld, 4:09.09.
Boys — second with 112 points
Shot put — 3. Christian Roth, 49-11.5.
Discus — 2. Ben Trauernicht, 153-04; 4. Trey Callahan, 133-07.
Javelin — 2. Blake Eaton, 151-05; 3. Nolan Leininger, 147-07.
High jump — 3. Harry Ahrenholtz, 5-10.
4x800 relay — 1. Darius Hightower, Matthew Turner, Nico Gatapia, Karch Crawford, 8:19.33.
110 hurdles — 3. Eli Midyett, 15.98.
1600 — 1. Mitch Dervin, 4:25.01.
4x100 relay — 4. Steven Colling, Henry Lopez, Eli Lockhart, Clark Harris, 44.18.
400 — 3. Mike Turner, 50.81.
300 hurdles — 3. Eli Midyett, 42.71.
800 — 1. Mitch Dervin, 1:58.46; 3. Darius Hightower, 2:00.88.
3200 — 3. Jack Terry, 10:03.19; 4. Matt Turner, 10:04.04.
De Soto — 5A regional at Shawnee Heights
Girls — tied for fourth with 60 points
Shot put — 3. Emily Fuhr, 36-06.25.
Discus — 2. Emily Fuhr, 124-01; 3. Kelsey Heer, 120-07.
Javelin — 4. Emily Fuhr, 104-09.
Long jump — 3. Linnea Searls, 17-02.5.
4x800 relay — 2. LaMyah Ricks, Justine Wheeler, Gabby Collins, Mackenzie Leisten, 10:31.38.
4x100 relay — 3. Makenna Julian, Linnea Searls, Gabby Collins, Lily Rodriguez, 50.97.
400 — 3. Gabby Collins, 1:02.19.
Boys — fourth with 96 points
Shot put — 2. Zach Titus, 50-03.
Long jump — 3. Exavier Jackson, 21-04.25.
Triple jump — 4. Connor Flynn, 43-03.
110 hurdles — 1. Martin Searcy, 15.20.
100 — 3. Exavier Jackson, 11.05; 4. Trevor Watts, 11.12.
1600 — 3. Sam Hubert, 4:27.95.
4x100 relay — 1. Brayden Brummer, Exavier Jackson, Trevor Watts, Tyson Priddy, 43.27.
400 — 4. Graham Hudelson, 50.98.
300 hurdles — 2. Martin Searcy, 42.54.
200 — 4. Exavier Jackson, 23.33.
3200 — 1. Sam Hubert, 9:55.77.
4x400 relay — 3. Graham Hudelson, Samuel Hashagen, Jake Rosen, Chase Culver, 3:30.62.
Shawnee Mission Northwest — 6A regional at SM South
Boys — first with 162 points
200 — 1. Hayden Goodpaster, 22.07; 2. Josh Sherfy, 22.53.
400 — 1. Hayden Goodpaster, 48.28.
800 — 2. Spencer Kaleko, 2:01.69.
1600 — 3. Michael Scott, 4:35.13; 4. Ben Harrell, 4:36.06.
110 hurdles — 1. ZhanArden Vil, 15.21.
300 hurdles — 3. Luc Winkelmolen, 40.91.
4x100 relay — 2. BJ Harvey, Josh Sherfy, Julian Gutierrez, Chanler Taylor, 42.97.
4x400 relay — 1. Josh Sherfy, Payton Carder, Julian Gutierrez, Luc Winkelmolen, 3:24.21.
4x800 relay — 4. Spencer Kaleko, Luke Sabus, Michael Scott, Jackson Burnett, 8:20.05.
Pole vault — 1. Seth Mosburg, 14-00; 3. AJ Naumann, 14-00; 4. Jonathon Sommerfeld, 13-06.
Long jump — 4. ZhanArden Vil, 22-01.75.
Triple jump — 2. ZhanArden Vil, 46-02; 3. Chanler Taylor, 45-06; 4. Jamie Hall, 42-09.
Shot put — 1. Reid Stimach, 51-11; 3. Travis Morrison, 45-06.5.
Discus — 2. Travis Morrison, 141-07; 3. Reid Stimach, 140-10.
Girls — sixth with 54 points
100 — 4. Terri McCullough, 12.62.
800 — 2. Molly Born, 2:22.39.
1600 — 3. Molly Born, 5:23.08.
3200 — 2. Molly Born, 11:45.84.
Pole vault — 1. Abigail Kelly-Salo, 12-00.
Shot put — 3. Sarah Petersen, 36-02.
Discus — 4. Sarah Peterson, 96-06.
Shawnee Mission North — 6A regional at SM South
Boys — third with 90 points
100 — 3. Jaden Reed, 11.26.
800 — 3. Blake Taylor, 2:02.74.
1600 — 1. Asher Molina, 4:33.81; 2. Joseph Coddington, 4:34.85.
3200 — 1. Asher Molina, 9:51.27; 4. Ben Tyrrell, 9:58.27.
110 hurdles — 2. Ike Diggs, 15.23.
300 hurdles — 1. Ike Diggs, 39.43.
4x100 relay — 1. Billy Conaway, Jaden Reed, Varenzo Henderson, Noah Laird, 42.96.
4x800 relay — 2. Asher Molina, Joseph Coddington, Logan Jiskra, Blake Taylor, 8:19.26.
Girls — fourth with 64.33 points
1600 — 1. Katie Kasunic, 5:21.47; 4. Cassie Raines, 5:26.94.
3200 — 1. Katie Kasunic, 11:40.89; 3. Cassie Raines, 11:55.31; 4. Keagan Stiers, 12:03.57.
4x800 relay — 3. Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines, Molly Ryan, Caroline Colburn, 9:51.59.
Shot put — 2. Kauilani Misipeka, 37-02.5.
Javelin — 2. Danielle Scaduto, 114-06.
St. James — 5A regional at Pittsburg
Girls — third with 116.5 points
4x800 relay — 2. 10:23.85.
100 — 4. Gabbi Taylor, 13.20.
1600 — 2. Sarah Murrow, 5:14.28; 3. Hannah Robinson, 5:14.83.
4x100 relay — 1. 49.85.
400 — 1. Katie Moore, 56.81; 4. Ashley Wurtenberger, 58.70.
800 — 1. Katie Moore, 2:15.94; 4. Hannah Robinson, 2:20.67.
200 — 3. Alexis Streeter, 27.03.
3200 — 1. Sarah Murrow, 11:33.98; 3. Mary O'Connor, 11:47.88.
4x400 relay — 3. 4:04.16.
High jump — 4. Mary Goetz, 5-02.
Long jump — 4. Emma Gossman, 15-09.
Triple jump — 3. Hannah Wallin, 33-04.5.
Boys — fifth with 61 points
4x800 relay — 3. 8:25.89.
1600 — 4. John Matulis, 4:25.50.
4x100 relay — 4. 43.87.
400 — 4. Aidan Jones, 52.21.
3200 — 4. Jack Moore, 9:38.74.
Shot put — 2. Wyatt Grable, 47-11.5.
Discus — 3. Wyatt Grable, 131-06.
High jump — 3. Jack Albright, 6-00.
Javelin — 2. Thomas Stark, 176-05.
Maranatha — 2A regional at Valley Heights
Boys — eighth with 35.5 points
200 — 4. Brock West, 23.81.
4x400 relay — 2. Brock West, Jax Holland, Blake Knight, Mitchell Peacher, 3:31.80.
Long jump — 1. Jax Holland, 20-10.75.
Girls — 10th with 24 points
100 — 4. Phoebe Hines, 13.38.
300 hurdles — 4. Grace Wojcik, 49.72.
4x800 relay — 4. Gina Favero, Savannah Shiner, Taylor Shiner, Audrey Knight, 11:35.35.
4x100 relay — 2. Allison Dighton, Aaliyah Buckner, Grace Wojcik, Phoebe Hines, 52.32.
