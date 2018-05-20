Three killed, one injured, driver arrested after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says five Johnson County, Kansas residents were involved in a single boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks early Saturday.

Troopers say the boat, a 1991 Regal Runabout, was southbound on the lake near mile marker 47.5 when the boat collided with a fixed object.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online boat/drowning incident report, the boat collided with a rock bluff around midnight, early Saturday morning. The impact ejected the driver and two occupants into the water.

Troopers say the boat's driver Hayden M. Frazier, 22, and occupant Ashley K. Lamb, 21, both of Overland Park were transported to hospitals. Fraizer was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, while Lamb was transported by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, her injuries were described as serious.

The report states that the Medical Examiner pronounced three other occupants dead near the crash scene; Hailey M. Hochanadel, 21, of Olathe, Joseph J. Lemark, 23, and Daniel R. Lewis, 24, both of Overland Park.

The incident report shows that no one on the boat was wearing any form of a safety device.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrest report shows the driver of the boat Hayden M. Frazier was arrested at 6:29 a.m. Saturday. He's being held in the Camden County Jail on three counts of boating while intoxicated resulting in death, one count of boating while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury, and one count of negligent operation of a vessel. The arrest report shows the arrest as a 24-hour hold and does not list a bond amount.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.