Dalrymples pace De Soto to tie for 20th at 5-1A state swim and dive meet

TOPEKA — After winning its second straight Inter-League title, the De Soto swim and dive team was riding high with confidence going into the Class 5-1A state meet on Friday and Saturday at Capitol Federal Natatorium.

The Wildcats built on their performances from the league meet to tie for 20th at state.

"It was outstanding. We didn't think we would get to finals and we did, so that was an awesome meet," DHS coach Melissa Knapp said. "They had multiple personal bests. We broke some school records. We did really well today."

School record times were posted for the Wildcats in the prelims 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relays. The 200 medley relay team of Kenzie Dalrymple, Alyssa Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Lynlee Hutchison cut more than three second from their season-best time after clocking in at 2:01.85 in the prelims. The Wildcats were just off of matching the mark in finals with a 10th-place time of 2:02.29.

Haley Dalrymple and Hutchison were joined by Nicole and Liz Schottler on the Wildcats' 200-yard freestyle relay, which finished 13th with a time of 1:49.48.

The Dalrymples and Schottlers set the school record in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:04.04 in prelims by swimming nearly nine seconds faster than their season best, but the Wildcats had to change things up in the finals due to De Soto having graduation on Saturday. The Schottlers were joined by fellow freshmen Erin Parker and Hutchison to finish 16th in finals with a time of 4:09.33.

"It's wonderful having the five freshmen. We had the five leave last year that were really strong and so having these girls in, they've all done outstanding this year," Knapp said. "We even had our last relay, they stepped in and they were all freshmen. So that was really exciting. They did really well, so I'm very proud of them."

While Knapp is excited to see what the freshmen can do over the next three years, the state meet marked the end of the high school careers for the Dalrymples and Wernimont. The Dalrymples both competed individually on Saturday as well, with Kenzie finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.05 and Haley placing 12th in the 50-yard freestyle after clocking in at 26.21.

"It's amazing. They did so well and they both got personal records, so that's awesome. They're just such a light for the program," Knapp said. "They are great at team spirit. They're always cheering. They're great to their teammates. They're always cheering everyone else on — including their sisters and they cheer each other on. They're just going to be so missed."

With the mixture of youth and experience leading the Wildcats to their best season in school history, Knapp was all smiles about how her team performed.

"We won league this year, coming to state — these are both wonderful accomplishments. The team came together and they just really saw themselves as a team and I think that was outstanding," Knapp said. "They've worked so hard this year. I couldn't be prouder of them. They did a great job."

St. Thomas Aquinas scored 289 points to win the state meet.