Relays come together to power Mill Valley girls swim and dive to 5th at 5-1A state meet

TOPEKA — At the midpoint of the season, Mill Valley sophomore swimmer Kayla Teasley was pleased with her performances in her individual events, but acknowledged at the Lansing Relays that things weren't quite clicking for the Jaguars' relay teams.

Fast forward to the finals of the Class 5-1A state swim and dive meet on Saturday at Capitol Federal Natatorium. All three Mill Valley relays were competing in the 'A' final, which ensured that they would all receive state medals with top-eight finishes. The relays served as a foundation for Mill Valley at the state meet, as the Jaguars placed fifth in the team standings — which was their highest finish in school history.

"We put in a ton of hard work this season and it showed," Teasley said. "It was really awesome."

The Jaguars finished third in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays, and took sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The 200 medley relay team of Caroline Lawson, Cali Rhodes, Jordan Robinson and Cadee Morris set a school record in prelims with a time of 1:56.32. The Jaguars were only 0.36 seconds off of matching that mark in the finals.

Teasley, Celia Kistner, Lawson and Allison Godfrey broke the Jaguars' 200 free relay record by dropping nearly two seconds in the finals. The Jaguars clocked in at 1:42.37 en route to their third-place finish.

"We all had been pushing this season to drop time," Teasley said. "We switched up the order of the relay and we all just said we could do it and it worked out."

Godfrey, Robinson, Kistner and Teasley rounded out the state meet for the Jaguars with a time of 3:53.58 in the 400 free relay. Along with the relay teams making their way to the podium, the Jaguars also had at least one medalist in four individual events. Teasley led the way by tying for sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.61 before taking third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:08.70.

"I worked all season on my breaststroke with improving it," Teasley said. "I just improved a lot and my competitive side came out and I just took that and drove with it."

Lawson rounded out her freshman campaign by breaking her own school record in the 100-yard backstroke after clocking in at 1:01.21, which was good for fourth place. Godfrey finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.93, and Rhodes followed Teasley in the 100 breast in eighth after touching the final wall at 1:12.96.

The Jaguars finished with 172.5 points — just 2.5 behind Bishop Miege for fourth. St. Thomas Aquinas scored 289 points to win the state meet. Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Bishop Carroll rounded out the top three with respective scores of 285 and 201.